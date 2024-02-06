Before he died in 2018, Scott Wright dazzled loved ones with his infectious smile, caring attitude and passion for others.
Wright's friends and family keep his memory alive with the thing he loved most -- competitive sports.
The fourth annual Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole Classic begins at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 at Knights of Columbus Hall, 318 Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.
Wright, 38, died Jan. 18, 2018 after a battle with cancer. Funds generated from the tournament will go toward Special Olympics Missouri programming in Wright's honor.
Wright, a Cape Girardeau native, participated in Special Olympics since he was 8. Penny Williams knew Wright as a regional development coordinator for Special Olympics Missouri.
"Scott never let anything stop him from competing," Williams said. "He was truly a remarkable person and certainly an example for all of us."
Wright was a former student of Cape Girardeau Central High School where his mother, Kathy Wright, was a teacher.
According to Williams, no sport (including cornhole) was Wright's favorite. He loved them all.
"I'd always be able to step out of my office for a minute and grab Scott and find out what the latest score was," Kathy Wright said.
Gina Thomas, Scott's cousin, said Scott volunteered much of his time to assist with Special Olympics activities.
"He was always there to help, always encouraging people with a smile, a hug or helping hand," Thomas said.
The Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole Classic will include an adult and youth division for children 12 and younger. Adult teams cost $40 and stand to win up to $200 in prizes. Youth teams cost $20 with prizes for first, second and third place.
Prospective participants may register online by Monday at www.somo.org/cornhole.
