All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 29, 2021

Family, friends organize cornhole tournament in honor of late Special Olympics athlete

Before he died in 2018, Scott Wright dazzled loved ones with his infectious smile, caring attitude and passion for others. Wright's friends and family keep his memory alive with the thing he loved most -- competitive sports. The fourth annual Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole Classic begins at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 at Knights of Columbus Hall, 318 Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau...

Monica Obradovic
Participants compete in a previous Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole Classic tournament.
Participants compete in a previous Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole Classic tournament.Submitted photo

Before he died in 2018, Scott Wright dazzled loved ones with his infectious smile, caring attitude and passion for others.

Wright's friends and family keep his memory alive with the thing he loved most -- competitive sports.

The fourth annual Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole Classic begins at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 at Knights of Columbus Hall, 318 Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.

Wright, 38, died Jan. 18, 2018 after a battle with cancer. Funds generated from the tournament will go toward Special Olympics Missouri programming in Wright's honor.

Wright, a Cape Girardeau native, participated in Special Olympics since he was 8. Penny Williams knew Wright as a regional development coordinator for Special Olympics Missouri.

Scott Wright
Scott Wright

"Scott never let anything stop him from competing," Williams said. "He was truly a remarkable person and certainly an example for all of us."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wright was a former student of Cape Girardeau Central High School where his mother, Kathy Wright, was a teacher.

According to Williams, no sport (including cornhole) was Wright's favorite. He loved them all.

"I'd always be able to step out of my office for a minute and grab Scott and find out what the latest score was," Kathy Wright said.

Gina Thomas, Scott's cousin, said Scott volunteered much of his time to assist with Special Olympics activities.

"He was always there to help, always encouraging people with a smile, a hug or helping hand," Thomas said.

The Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole Classic will include an adult and youth division for children 12 and younger. Adult teams cost $40 and stand to win up to $200 in prizes. Youth teams cost $20 with prizes for first, second and third place.

Prospective participants may register online by Monday at www.somo.org/cornhole.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cap...
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project ...
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy