Before he died in 2018, Scott Wright dazzled loved ones with his infectious smile, caring attitude and passion for others.

Wright's friends and family keep his memory alive with the thing he loved most -- competitive sports.

The fourth annual Scott Wright Memorial Cornhole Classic begins at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 at Knights of Columbus Hall, 318 Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.

Wright, 38, died Jan. 18, 2018 after a battle with cancer. Funds generated from the tournament will go toward Special Olympics Missouri programming in Wright's honor.

Wright, a Cape Girardeau native, participated in Special Olympics since he was 8. Penny Williams knew Wright as a regional development coordinator for Special Olympics Missouri.

Scott Wright

"Scott never let anything stop him from competing," Williams said. "He was truly a remarkable person and certainly an example for all of us."