Family, former employees gather to honor life, legacy of Bill Emerson

The Bill Emerson Reunion brought former employees and family members of Emerson's back to Cape Girardeau this past weekend to honor the 25th anniversary of the former congressman's death of lung cancer.

The theme of the reunion was "In the Arena," based on Emerson's love of the famous Theodore Roosevelt quote from his 1910 speech in Paris, and included a variety of events Friday and Saturday, said Lloyd Smith, a former employee of Emerson's and organizer of the event.

Around 45 staffers from both the federal and campaign staffs from 1980 until 1996 attended the festivities, which included gatherings at the Top of the Marq in Cape Girardeau on Friday, and River House Winery in Scott City and Celebrations in downtown Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Smith said.

The group also gathered at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus for a group photo with the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge as a backdrop.

Emerson's daughters, Katharine Emerson and Tori Emerson Barnes, and Alex Emerson, his granddaughter, were also in attendance.