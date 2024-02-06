All sections
NewsJune 28, 2021

Family, former employees gather to honor life, legacy of Bill Emerson

The Bill Emerson Reunion brought former employees and family members of Emerson's back to Cape Girardeau this past weekend to honor the 25th anniversary of the former congressman's death of lung cancer. The theme of the reunion was "In the Arena," based on Emerson's love of the famous Theodore Roosevelt quote from his 1910 speech in Paris, and included a variety of events Friday and Saturday, said Lloyd Smith, a former employee of Emerson's and organizer of the event...

Brooke Holford
About 45 family members and former employees of Bill Emerson's pose for a photo in front of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge during the Bill Emerson Reunion on Saturday on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus in Cape Girardeau.
About 45 family members and former employees of Bill Emerson's pose for a photo in front of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge during the Bill Emerson Reunion on Saturday on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus in Cape Girardeau.Brooke Holford

The Bill Emerson Reunion brought former employees and family members of Emerson's back to Cape Girardeau this past weekend to honor the 25th anniversary of the former congressman's death of lung cancer.

The theme of the reunion was "In the Arena," based on Emerson's love of the famous Theodore Roosevelt quote from his 1910 speech in Paris, and included a variety of events Friday and Saturday, said Lloyd Smith, a former employee of Emerson's and organizer of the event.

Around 45 staffers from both the federal and campaign staffs from 1980 until 1996 attended the festivities, which included gatherings at the Top of the Marq in Cape Girardeau on Friday, and River House Winery in Scott City and Celebrations in downtown Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Smith said.

The group also gathered at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus for a group photo with the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge as a backdrop.

Emerson's daughters, Katharine Emerson and Tori Emerson Barnes, and Alex Emerson, his granddaughter, were also in attendance.

Smith, who served as Emerson's campaign manager and chief of staff for 15 years, said he and David LaValle, Emerson's former administrative assistant, wanted to bring folks together "to show and share their admiration for their former boss."

On Saturday night, Smith said the group shared stories about Emerson as a boss, but more as a person who served the people and inspired those around him to follow suit.

"Bill represented the best in serving the people of the 8th District by leading, caring and bringing folks together — he inspired his staff to do the same," Smith said. "We shared photos, memories, laughs and a few tears, and committed to continuing his legacy by serving others wherever we live and work."

Former employees and family members traveled from Washington, D.C.; Fairfax, Virginia; Los Angeles; and Denver, among other locations back to Cape Girardeau to attend at least part of the weekend, Smith said.

Smith said he worked with Emerson longer than anyone in attendance, except for Iris Bernhardt, who worked for Emerson for 16 years.

However, no matter how long the former employees worked for Emerson, they all shared a similar sentiment — their entire staff felt like one, big family.

