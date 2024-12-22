Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire

A very good boy potentially saved a Cape Girareau family by alerting them of a fire in their home as they slept.

A report from Cape Girardeau Fire Department says a fire began early Sunday morning at a residence located at 144 Camelia Drive.

The family dog alerted the family, who all escaped without injury.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was in the garage and attic. Inside the garage, a vehicle was on fire. After extinguishing that blaze, they pushed inside the home.

After waking the family, the frightened dog had hidden under a bed in the home. Firefighters searching room to room, found and rescued the dog.