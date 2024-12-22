All sections
NewsDecember 22, 2024

Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire

A Cape Girardeau family's dog heroically alerted them to a house fire, allowing them to escape unharmed. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which caused $75,000 in damage, but the cause remains unknown.

A very good boy potentially saved a Cape Girareau family by alerting them of a fire in their home as they slept.

A report from Cape Girardeau Fire Department says a fire began early Sunday morning at a residence located at 144 Camelia Drive.

The family dog alerted the family, who all escaped without injury.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was in the garage and attic. Inside the garage, a vehicle was on fire. After extinguishing that blaze, they pushed inside the home.

After waking the family, the frightened dog had hidden under a bed in the home. Firefighters searching room to room, found and rescued the dog.

Officials estimated damage at $75,000. The fire department report did not indicate the cause of the fire or where the fire actually started.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

