COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Families of transgender children Tuesday sued to block a new Missouri law banning gender-affirming health care for minors from taking effect as scheduled Aug. 28.

The law will prohibit Missouri health care providers from providing puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgeries to minors. Minors prescribed puberty blockers or hormones before Aug. 28 would be able to continue to receive those treatments.

Missouri's Planned Parenthood clinics had been ramping up available appointments and holding pop-up clinics to start patients on treatments ahead of the law taking effect.

Lawyers sued on behalf of three families of transgender minors, doctors and two LGBTQ+ organizations. They asked a Cole County judge to temporarily block the law as the court challenge against it plays out.

Lambda Legal attorney Nora Huppert in a statement said letting the law take effect "would deny adolescent transgender Missourians access to evidence-based treatment supported by the overwhelming medical consensus."

"This law is not just harmful and cruel; it is life-threatening," Huppert said.