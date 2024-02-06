Fallen law enforcement officers to be remembered

There will be a memorial ceremony for fallen law enforcement officers at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Cape Bible Church, located at 2911 Kage Road in Cape Girardeau.
The ceremony is being sponsored by Seniors and Lawmen Together (S.A.L.T.), and the community is invited to attend.
Cape Girardeau police Chief Wes Blair encouraged area community members to "take an hour out of their day to come out and support the families of these fallen officers."
"The ceremony is a good way for us to remember the sacrifices that area law enforcement officers have given protecting our communities," Blair said.
Blair said John Jordan, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Missouri and former sheriff of Cape Girardeau County, will be the ceremony's keynote speaker.
Blair also said the 2023 Roger Fields Award, named for the late assistant chief of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, will be presented during the ceremony.
According to its Facebook page, S.A.L.T. is a community organization that serves as an advisory council to address the unmet public safety needs of seniors in Cape Girardeau County.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.