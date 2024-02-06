Fallen law enforcement officers to be remembered

There will be a memorial ceremony for fallen law enforcement officers at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Cape Bible Church, located at 2911 Kage Road in Cape Girardeau.

The ceremony is being sponsored by Seniors and Lawmen Together (S.A.L.T.), and the community is invited to attend.

Cape Girardeau police Chief Wes Blair encouraged area community members to "take an hour out of their day to come out and support the families of these fallen officers."