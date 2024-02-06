Fallen firefighters, including 1 from 1849, honored

KINGDOM CITY, Mo. -- A memorial wall commemorating fallen Missouri firefighters is adding three names -- including one who died 169 years ago.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported St. Louis firefighters John Kemper and Wells Colton, and Jeffery Sanders of Mayview were added to the wall in Kingdom City in weekend ceremonies.

The wall, called the Sacrifice Wall, is made of black granite. It has 425 names and features a statue of a kneeling firefighter on its top. Ceremonies were scheduled Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Kemper, 59, died a week after suffering injuries battling a house fire in July. The 25-year veteran of the fire department didn't suffer any burns but was admitted to the hospital with what was believed to be a shoulder injury. He was released from the hospital but died at home.