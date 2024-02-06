Fallen Cape PD officer remembered 100 years after death

The Cape Girardeau Police Department paid tribute to Good Hope Street night policeman Willis Martin who was killed on duty 100 years ago on Feb. 27, 1921.

Martin's body was discovered by two men at approximately 7:30 a.m. Feb. 27, 1921, at Segal Shoe Store, located at 629 Good Hope St.

"We train vigorously to use good tactics and make sound decisions on a scene to mitigate officer in-the-line-of-duty deaths, but every law enforcement officer realizes you can not anticipate or prepare for every contingency that may be thrown at you in this career," Sgt. Joey Hann said. "We mourn the fallen officers, locally, nationally and around the world and we just do our best to honor their memory and make it home safely to our own families at the end of every shift."

It's reported that one of the people who found Martin had found a new shoe lying in the street and took it home to show his brother. When the pair checked to see if any of the shoe stores in the area had been burglarized, they discovered Martin lying in the doorway of Segal.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, there are two theories surrounding Martin's death.