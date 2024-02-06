Fallen are not forgotten during local Memorial Day ceremonies

Memorial Day celebrations across Cape Girardeau brought out hundreds of people to pay their respects with stars, stripes and salutes to fallen troops.

The day's memorials began early Monday when about 120 volunteers raised over 500 flags in Cape Girardeau County Park North to form the Avenue of Flags.

While the Avenue of Flags is raised each year to observe Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Patriot Day and Veterans Day, this year's commemoration had a new tribute at the end of the avenue.

Freedom Rock, a 32-ton limestone boulder in Veterans Plaza at the park, features a patriotic tableau honoring local military servicemen. The boulder was donated by the Buzzi Unicem quarry and painted by Iowa artist Ray "Bubba" Sorensen II.

The mural is part of a larger construction being led by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3838. Once completed, the Veteran's Plaza will have granite walls behind Freedom Rock with names of local service personnel engraved and benches to honor each branch of the military.

Freedom Rock sits at the end of the Avenue of Flags during its Memorial Day debut Monday in Cape Girardeau County Park North. BEN MATTHEWS

Landscape architect Paul Klaus said the entire project is estimated to be completed by Veterans Day.

Klaus, who served in the Navy from 1975 to 1981 on the USS Tripoli and the USS Duluth, described the project as some of his most "heart-to-heart" work.

"It has to be perfect," Klaus said. "It's gotta be flawless."

In the partially completed Veterans Plaza, VFW member David Cantrell led a memorial service that recognized the local fallen military and gave their families a chance to raise their flag in their honor.

One local serviceman honored was Eddie Clardy Jr., who died Feb. 10, 2013. Formerly of Jackson, Clardy served in the Marines during Operation Iraqi Freedom. His family described the memorial at Freedom Rock as "awesome" and "beautiful."