Fall opening projected for new pet shelter in Cape

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is planning to open its new 12,000-square-foot shelter, formally an adoption and humane education center, in October or November — a facility that will be nearly five times the size of the 2,600-square-foot operation it occupies now, right next door at 2536 Boutin Drive in Cape Girardeau.

HSSEMO plans to keep using its current building, over a half-century old, which officials say is bursting at the seams trying to house the more than 3,000 animals — mainly dogs and cats — passing through its doors each year.

Tracy Poston, HSSEMO’s executive director, said the estimated $3.7 million structure will meet and exceed regulations from the Missouri Department of Agriculture, including all indoor kennels.

‘No kill’ and more

Poston said HSSEMO, led by a six-member board of directors, has been a no-kill shelter for dogs for years but since the onset of the pandemic, the shelter has extended the no-euthanasia policy to cover cats too — which the organization previously identified as its No. 1 goal.

Tracy Poston, executive director of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, stands outside the front entrance of the new $3.7 million adoption and humane education center on Friday. The new 12,000-square-foot shelter is expected to open this fall. Jeff Long ~ jlong@semissourian.com

One innovation for the new building will be a dedicated puppy space separate from adult dogs along what HSSEMO is calling “Boss Dog Alley” as well as an “interaction room” to allow people to get to know their newly adopted pets before leaving the shelter.

Poston said visioning for the HSSEMO facility took focus following trips to other Humane Society organizations across the country.

“We’re not modeled on any one shelter, but we have visited many — including Kansas City, Missouri; San Diego; Nashville; Washington, D.C., and Lynchburg, Virginia,” she said.

Separate ventilation systems are being installed to help control the spread of disease in addition to drainage to help keep pets warm and dry.

Keeping the