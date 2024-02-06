Fall opening projected for new pet shelter in Cape

All sections
NewsAugust 4, 2021

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A fall opening is planned for the under-construction $3.7 million Humane Society of Southeast Missouri adoption and humane education center at 2536 Boutin Drive in Cape Girardeau.

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is planning to open its new 12,000-square-foot shelter, formally an adoption and humane education center, in October or November — a facility that will be nearly five times the size of the 2,600-square-foot operation it occupies now, right next door at 2536 Boutin Drive in Cape Girardeau.

HSSEMO plans to keep using its current building, over a half-century old, which officials say is bursting at the seams trying to house the more than 3,000 animals — mainly dogs and cats — passing through its doors each year.

Tracy Poston, HSSEMO’s executive director, said the estimated $3.7 million structure will meet and exceed regulations from the Missouri Department of Agriculture, including all indoor kennels.

‘No kill’ and more

Poston said HSSEMO, led by a six-member board of directors, has been a no-kill shelter for dogs for years but since the onset of the pandemic, the shelter has extended the no-euthanasia policy to cover cats too — which the organization previously identified as its No. 1 goal.

Tracy Poston, executive director of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, stands outside the front entrance of the new $3.7 million adoption and humane education center on Friday. The new 12,000-square-foot shelter is expected to open this fall.

One innovation for the new building will be a dedicated puppy space separate from adult dogs along what HSSEMO is calling “Boss Dog Alley” as well as an “interaction room” to allow people to get to know their newly adopted pets before leaving the shelter.

Poston said visioning for the HSSEMO facility took focus following trips to other Humane Society organizations across the country.

“We’re not modeled on any one shelter, but we have visited many — including Kansas City, Missouri; San Diego; Nashville; Washington, D.C., and Lynchburg, Virginia,” she said.

Separate ventilation systems are being installed to help control the spread of disease in addition to drainage to help keep pets warm and dry.

Keeping the

A view down "Boss Dog Alley" inside the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri's new $3.7 million adoption and humane education center, currently under construction and set to open this fall at 2536 Boutin Drive in Cape Girardeau.

adopted pet

A particular focus in the new building will be pet retention — with activities such as pet training classes, spay and neuter assistance, plus guidance to pet-friendly rental properties.

“Our message is, if you adopt a pet and need help, we want to help you keep it,” Poston said.

Other improvements planned are dedicated laundry rooms and public restrooms doubling as storm shelters.

Nuts and bolts

Tracy Poston (left), executive director of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, on Friday views progress inside the lobby of HSSEMO's new adoption and humane education center at 2536 Boutin Drive in Cape Girardeau. The new shelter will open this fall.

Penzel Construction is the general contractor for the project and a consortium of five lenders, led by First Missouri State Bank, is providing financing while the not-for-profit continues to fundraise.

An upcoming money-raising event is a Walk for Hope, slated for Sept. 25.

“We did experience about $25,000 in lost revenue opportunities via canceled fundraisers due to COVID,” Poston said.

Help needed

“We are looking for an adoption counselor and other staff,” said Poston, who also suggested those interested in more information should visit www.semopets.org or call HSSEMO, (573) 334-5837.

