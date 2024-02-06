Fall Muster, Labor Day weekend celebration at Fort D

Fort D Historic Site in Cape Girardeau celebrated it’s 160th Fall Muster Labor Day weekend.
The celebration at Fort D, located at 920 West Fort Street in Cape Girardeau, was held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through Monday and included a variety of demonstrations from volunteers and reenactors from the Turner Brigade Association.
Pictured are scenes from Sunday.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.