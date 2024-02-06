All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 22, 2021

Fall for Dance performance spotlights wide variety of styles

Students in Southeast Missouri State University's Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance showcased a variety of techniques in the Fall for Dance performance over the weekend. The annual performance was held in the Bedell Performance Hall on the River Campus from Thursday through Sunday and featured original choreography by SEMO faculty, students and guest artists, providing a range of dance for the audience...

Brooke Holford

Students in Southeast Missouri State University's Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance showcased a variety of techniques in the Fall for Dance performance over the weekend.

The annual performance was held in the Bedell Performance Hall on the River Campus from Thursday through Sunday and featured original choreography by SEMO faculty, students and guest artists, providing a range of dance for the audience.

SEMO dance instructor Philip Edgecombe said some of the faculty work included a mix of classical and contemporary ballet, contemporary jazz, modern dance and aerial arts, utilizing a variety of music by artists such as Jack Johnson, Astor Piazzolla and Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker."

The concert also included historical modern work, "Missa Brevis," by American modern dance legend Jose Limon in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Limon Dance Company.

Limon was one of the most prominent American choreographers in modern dance, with his choreography often focusing on human drama, incorporating themes from literature, history or religion, according to the university's website. He founded his own company in 1946 and choreographed more than 74 works before he died in 1972.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"In our Fall for Dance concert, each piece is individual and they're all kind of different because they're all created individually from each other," Edgecombe said. "So, I would say the theme for the full show is just a celebration of dance and what dance is."

Southeast sophomore dance student Em Low said the performance felt like a celebration in more ways than one.

"With COVID-19 last year, we weren't allowed to partner, so being able to come back and do that in this performance has just been such a beautiful experience," Low said. "Being able to have that emotional and physical connection with everyone on and off stage really brought a lot of joy to the dances."

Edgecombe said the annual concert also serves as a good opportunity to showcase the diverse talents of students and faculty in the university's Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance.

For more information, or to view other upcoming performances at the River Campus, visit www.semo.edu/river-campus-events/index.html.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new ...
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be cl...
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and ...
NewsOct. 23
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's gara...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 23
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
NewsOct. 23
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
A student's guide to SEMO Homecoming: Here’s what you need to know
NewsOct. 23
A student's guide to SEMO Homecoming: Here’s what you need to know
First Responders Month: Co-Responder Unit aids in mental health emergencies, keeping police on the streets
NewsOct. 23
First Responders Month: Co-Responder Unit aids in mental health emergencies, keeping police on the streets
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
NewsOct. 23
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-use permit for new macaroni bar
NewsOct. 23
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-use permit for new macaroni bar
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at middle school
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at middle school
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy