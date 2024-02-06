Fall for Dance performance spotlights wide variety of styles

Students in Southeast Missouri State University's Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance showcased a variety of techniques in the Fall for Dance performance over the weekend.

The annual performance was held in the Bedell Performance Hall on the River Campus from Thursday through Sunday and featured original choreography by SEMO faculty, students and guest artists, providing a range of dance for the audience.

SEMO dance instructor Philip Edgecombe said some of the faculty work included a mix of classical and contemporary ballet, contemporary jazz, modern dance and aerial arts, utilizing a variety of music by artists such as Jack Johnson, Astor Piazzolla and Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker."

The concert also included historical modern work, "Missa Brevis," by American modern dance legend Jose Limon in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Limon Dance Company.

Limon was one of the most prominent American choreographers in modern dance, with his choreography often focusing on human drama, incorporating themes from literature, history or religion, according to the university's website. He founded his own company in 1946 and choreographed more than 74 works before he died in 1972.