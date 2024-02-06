Fall Downtown Tailgate Flea Market canceled

The Downtown Tailgate Flea Market, originally scheduled for Oct. 4 in downtown Cape Girardeau, has been canceled, and the Downtown Merchants Group is going online-only until 2021, said DMG president Derick Charles of SEMO Media.
“It was a very difficult decision to make but the safety of the public comes first,” Charles wrote in a message Thursday. “We already had to cancel several events earlier this year including the Spring Tailgate Flea Market, and with the rise of virus cases we decided going virtual for the rest of this year is the safest decision.”
The monthly Business After Hours social events will be held on online platform Zoom until 2021, Charles said.
