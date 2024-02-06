All sections
NewsJuly 10, 2020

Fall Downtown Tailgate Flea Market canceled

The Downtown Tailgate Flea Market, originally scheduled for Oct. 4 in downtown Cape Girardeau, has been canceled, and the Downtown Merchants Group is going online-only until 2021, said DMG president Derick Charles of SEMO Media. "It was a very difficult decision to make but the safety of the public comes first," Charles wrote in a message Thursday.

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Shoppers visit vendors tables and tents during the Downtown Tailgate Flea Market presented by the Downtown Merchants Group on Oct. 7, 2018, in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Shoppers visit vendors tables and tents during the Downtown Tailgate Flea Market presented by the Downtown Merchants Group on Oct. 7, 2018, in downtown Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

The Downtown Tailgate Flea Market, originally scheduled for Oct. 4 in downtown Cape Girardeau, has been canceled, and the Downtown Merchants Group is going online-only until 2021, said DMG president Derick Charles of SEMO Media.

“It was a very difficult decision to make but the safety of the public comes first,” Charles wrote in a message Thursday. “We already had to cancel several events earlier this year including the Spring Tailgate Flea Market, and with the rise of virus cases we decided going virtual for the rest of this year is the safest decision.”

The monthly Business After Hours social events will be held on online platform Zoom until 2021, Charles said.

