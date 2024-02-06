Truman State University

President's list

To qualify for this list an undergraduate student must attain a semester 4.0 grade point average and must complete at least 12 credit hours.

Cape Girardeau: Emily Buerck, Alleigh Emmendorfer, Katie Richmond.

Jackson: Matt Hartmann, Lillian Schell, Kyle Seabaugh.

Oran: Jacob Brown.

Perryville: Jocelyn Brauns, Kayla Buchheit, Austin Hotop, Jonathan Mueller.

Vice president's list

To qualify for this list an undergraduate student must attain a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 and must complete at least 12 credit hours.

Cape Girardeau: Colton Borders, Wil Walker.

Jackson: Bianca Overbeck, Josh Wydra, Drew Zieba.

Perryville: Caleb Hadler, Jacob Pecaut.

University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences

Laurel Mueller of Jackson was named to the fall 2020 dean's list. Students on the Dean's List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.

Rockhurst University

Megan Lipe of Perryville, Missouri, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

Culver-Stockton College

Grant Menz of Chaffee, Missouri, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list. Students on the dean's list have earned between a 3.5 and 3.99 grade point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C.