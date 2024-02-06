All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 16, 2021
Fall 2020 Dean's list
To qualify for this list an undergraduate student must attain a semester 4.0 grade point average and must complete at least 12 credit hours. Cape Girardeau: Emily Buerck, Alleigh Emmendorfer, Katie Richmond. Jackson: Matt Hartmann, Lillian Schell, Kyle Seabaugh...

Truman State University

President's list

To qualify for this list an undergraduate student must attain a semester 4.0 grade point average and must complete at least 12 credit hours.

Cape Girardeau: Emily Buerck, Alleigh Emmendorfer, Katie Richmond.

Jackson: Matt Hartmann, Lillian Schell, Kyle Seabaugh.

Oran: Jacob Brown.

Perryville: Jocelyn Brauns, Kayla Buchheit, Austin Hotop, Jonathan Mueller.

Vice president's list

To qualify for this list an undergraduate student must attain a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 and must complete at least 12 credit hours.

Cape Girardeau: Colton Borders, Wil Walker.

Jackson: Bianca Overbeck, Josh Wydra, Drew Zieba.

Perryville: Caleb Hadler, Jacob Pecaut.

University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences

Laurel Mueller of Jackson was named to the fall 2020 dean's list. Students on the Dean's List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.

Rockhurst University

Megan Lipe of Perryville, Missouri, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

Culver-Stockton College

Grant Menz of Chaffee, Missouri, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list. Students on the dean's list have earned between a 3.5 and 3.99 grade point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

University of Evansville

Allison McDonald of Cape Girardeau was named to the fall 2020 dean's list. To merit the honor of being placed on the Dean's List each semester, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

Columbia College

Andrew Schwarting of Jackson was named the fall 2020 dean's list. To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

State Technical College

To be placed on the Dean's List, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale.

Altenburg, Missouri: Matthew Mueller

Cape Girardeau: Justin Buerck.

Chaffee, Missouri: Brianna Whitlock.

Jackson,: Matthew Loos, Brodie Martin, Parker Quade.

Oak Ridge: Trenton Beard, Dylan Muench

Patton, Missouri: Raylen Yamnitz.

Missouri Valley College

Garrett Siebert of Cape Girardeau and Sydney Spears of Perryville, Missouri were named to the fall 2020 dean's list.

The requirements for the Dean's List are a 3.3 or higher grade point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no "D," "F," or "Incomplete" grades for the semester.

Belmont University

Harrison McQuade of Jackson and Tabitha Petzoldt of Frohna, Missouri, were named to the fall 2020 dean's list.

Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy