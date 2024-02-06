To qualify for this list an undergraduate student must attain a semester 4.0 grade point average and must complete at least 12 credit hours.
Cape Girardeau: Emily Buerck, Alleigh Emmendorfer, Katie Richmond.
Jackson: Matt Hartmann, Lillian Schell, Kyle Seabaugh.
Oran: Jacob Brown.
Perryville: Jocelyn Brauns, Kayla Buchheit, Austin Hotop, Jonathan Mueller.
Vice president's list
To qualify for this list an undergraduate student must attain a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 and must complete at least 12 credit hours.
Cape Girardeau: Colton Borders, Wil Walker.
Jackson: Bianca Overbeck, Josh Wydra, Drew Zieba.
Perryville: Caleb Hadler, Jacob Pecaut.
Laurel Mueller of Jackson was named to the fall 2020 dean's list. Students on the Dean's List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.
Megan Lipe of Perryville, Missouri, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.
Culver-Stockton College
Grant Menz of Chaffee, Missouri, was named to the fall 2020 dean's list. Students on the dean's list have earned between a 3.5 and 3.99 grade point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C.
Allison McDonald of Cape Girardeau was named to the fall 2020 dean's list. To merit the honor of being placed on the Dean's List each semester, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Andrew Schwarting of Jackson was named the fall 2020 dean's list. To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
To be placed on the Dean's List, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale.
Altenburg, Missouri: Matthew Mueller
Cape Girardeau: Justin Buerck.
Chaffee, Missouri: Brianna Whitlock.
Jackson,: Matthew Loos, Brodie Martin, Parker Quade.
Oak Ridge: Trenton Beard, Dylan Muench
Patton, Missouri: Raylen Yamnitz.
Garrett Siebert of Cape Girardeau and Sydney Spears of Perryville, Missouri were named to the fall 2020 dean's list.
The requirements for the Dean's List are a 3.3 or higher grade point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no "D," "F," or "Incomplete" grades for the semester.
Harrison McQuade of Jackson and Tabitha Petzoldt of Frohna, Missouri, were named to the fall 2020 dean's list.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.