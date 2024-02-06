All sections
NewsFebruary 10, 2018

Fake UFC event listing stirs the pot at local Golden Corral

A fake Facebook event known as ï¿½UFC 221: Showdown at the Golden Corralï¿½ has sparked controversy on the web between the Facebook parody fan page ï¿½City of Cape Girardeauï¿½ ï¿½ now unpublished by Facebook ï¿½ and the Golden Corral in Cape Girardeau. The Golden Corral location has been in the news because of a surveillance video of a January altercation between a manager and an employee posted to Facebook. The video went viral, leading to the firing of the manager...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Golden Corral is seen Friday at 130 Vantage Drive in Cape Girardeau.
Golden Corral is seen Friday at 130 Vantage Drive in Cape Girardeau.KASSI JACKSON

Editor's note: This story has been updated to better explain dueling fake news posts.

A fake Facebook event known as ï¿½UFC 221: Showdown at the Golden Corralï¿½ has sparked controversy on the web between the Facebook parody fan page ï¿½City of Cape Girardeauï¿½ ï¿½ now unpublished by Facebook ï¿½ and the Golden Corral in Cape Girardeau.

The Golden Corral location has been in the news because of a surveillance video of a January altercation between a manager and an employee posted to Facebook. The video went viral, leading to the firing of the manager.

Seeing an opportunity to crack a joke when he sees one, Andy Pritchett, ï¿½City of Cape Girardeauï¿½ parody Facebook fan page creator and administrator, crafted a phony fighting event to mock the incident.

Pritchett said the page was ï¿½pretty much just a big jokeï¿½ and itï¿½s ï¿½not meant to cause anyone any real harm.ï¿½

An employee at Golden Corral said by phone the fake news caused real problems ï¿½ people believing the event was real and calling the restaurant to inquire about it.

Apparently, Facebook wasnï¿½t keen on the idea either. The social media platform has since unpublished the parody page.

ï¿½Itï¿½s designed to get a reaction out of people, but itï¿½s not to really incite violence or any sort of riot at the Golden Corral,ï¿½ Pritchett said. ï¿½To make fun of places, whether it be in jest or legitimately, then I feel I probably did in some way violate their terms, but with it being the internet and so many things that stay up, I feel itï¿½s a little ï¿½hokey,ï¿½ of all things, to have been taken down, compared to whatï¿½s out there,ï¿½ Pritchett said.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Pertinent address:

130 Vantage Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News
