Fake UFC event listing stirs the pot at local Golden Corral

Editor's note: This story has been updated to better explain dueling fake news posts.
A fake Facebook event known as ï¿½UFC 221: Showdown at the Golden Corralï¿½ has sparked controversy on the web between the Facebook parody fan page ï¿½City of Cape Girardeauï¿½ ï¿½ now unpublished by Facebook ï¿½ and the Golden Corral in Cape Girardeau.
The Golden Corral location has been in the news because of a surveillance video of a January altercation between a manager and an employee posted to Facebook. The video went viral, leading to the firing of the manager.
Seeing an opportunity to crack a joke when he sees one, Andy Pritchett, ï¿½City of Cape Girardeauï¿½ parody Facebook fan page creator and administrator, crafted a phony fighting event to mock the incident.
Pritchett said the page was ï¿½pretty much just a big jokeï¿½ and itï¿½s ï¿½not meant to cause anyone any real harm.ï¿½
An employee at Golden Corral said by phone the fake news caused real problems ï¿½ people believing the event was real and calling the restaurant to inquire about it.
Apparently, Facebook wasnï¿½t keen on the idea either. The social media platform has since unpublished the parody page.
ï¿½Itï¿½s designed to get a reaction out of people, but itï¿½s not to really incite violence or any sort of riot at the Golden Corral,ï¿½ Pritchett said. ï¿½To make fun of places, whether it be in jest or legitimately, then I feel I probably did in some way violate their terms, but with it being the internet and so many things that stay up, I feel itï¿½s a little ï¿½hokey,ï¿½ of all things, to have been taken down, compared to whatï¿½s out there,ï¿½ Pritchett said.
