Fake body found in Bollinger Co. ditch

Bollinger County Sheriff's office responded to a 911 call Thursday evening of a possible human body near Bollinger County Road 872.
North Bollinger County Fire Protection District first responders, Bollinger County EMS and deputies with the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office dispatched to the location, only to find that the "human body" was not that at all.
Upon arrival, according to the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office, officials located a large piece of plastic wrapped with duct tape in a ditch off the side of the road. Inside, someone stuffed clothes with trash and placed the clothes into the wrap of plastic so it'd appear as though it was a human body.
A photo taken by the sheriff's office shows a pair of worn boots at the end of stuffed coveralls wrapped in a black plastic covering.
Officials immediately confirmed it was not a human body, "but was rather a disturbing and unnecessary prank."
Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham said he does not believe the 911 call was made by whoever placed the fake body.
Whoever did make the fake body could face criminal charges by the Bollinger County Prosecuting Office, according to Graham.
Responding to calls like these takes resources, Graham said.
"When we got the call, all we knew was that there could be a possible human body," Graham said. "We didn't know if someone was injured. It takes numerous resources to respond to calls like these."
Bollinger County Sheriff's Office asks for anyone with information pertinent to the prank to contact the office at (573) 238-2633.
