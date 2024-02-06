Fake body found in Bollinger Co. ditch

Bollinger County Sheriff's office responded to a 911 call Thursday evening of a possible human body near Bollinger County Road 872.

North Bollinger County Fire Protection District first responders, Bollinger County EMS and deputies with the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office dispatched to the location, only to find that the "human body" was not that at all.

Upon arrival, according to the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office, officials located a large piece of plastic wrapped with duct tape in a ditch off the side of the road. Inside, someone stuffed clothes with trash and placed the clothes into the wrap of plastic so it'd appear as though it was a human body.

A photo taken by the sheriff's office shows a pair of worn boots at the end of stuffed coveralls wrapped in a black plastic covering.

Officials immediately confirmed it was not a human body, "but was rather a disturbing and unnecessary prank."