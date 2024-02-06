(Editor's note: If you or someone you know needs help navigating grief, visit griefresourcenetwork.com/crisis-center/hotlines/ to find a comprehensive list of hotlines and other resources.)

About five years ago, 40-year-old Anas Roumany was on his commute home from work in Syria when he was hit and killed by a grenade.

His niece, Razan Roumany, then a sophomore in high school, said she was shocked to learn of her uncle's passing. Because of Syria's ongoing conflict, Razan said her family was unable to return to Syria at the time of his death.

"It's not something you think would happen to you," Razan said of the tragedy.

Razan grew up in Cape Girardeau and attends school at Southeast Missouri State University. The Muslim student is studying biology and Spanish, intends to earn a master's degree in interpreting and regularly attends prayer services at the Islamic Center on West End Boulevard.

Anas' death occurred during Ramadan, a monthlong observance of fasting, reflection and prayer for Muslims, who don't eat or drink from sun up until sun down during Ramadan.

It was then, during what is an already heightened time of reflection, that Razan said she began to question her faith.

"I started to question, you know, if God exists, then why do all these horrible things happen, and why does he let all these horrible things happen?" Razan asked. "I realized that human beings make a choice. ... We can choose to be evil, or we can choose to be good."

She likened her grieving process to that of strengthening the body.

"Tou have to break down those muscles in order to make them stronger," she said. "If somebody's at the gym, they're not necessarily having fun, it's not necessarily a pleasurable thing, but you grow out of it."

Razan, eldest of four children, has two brothers and a sister, Shadan, who also attends SEMO. Razan said she felt a responsibility to help her younger siblings through the tragedy.

In Islamic tradition, Muslims pray five times a day, the intervals of which are often dictated by the position of the sun. But the structure of that prayer time, Razan said, helped her navigate the grief of her family's loss.

"You're forced to drop everything, and that's just your time with God," Razan said.

'Everybody is the same'

Tahsin Khalid, an Imam for the Islamic Center and professor of elementary, early and special education at SEMO, said he schedules his day around the five times of prayer. It also gives him a break in the day, and the walk to the mosque helps give him some exercise.

"I feel a good stretch when I do it this way," Khalid said, bending to demonstrate the 90-degree angle at which he bows for prayer. "It gives me a break, and when I come back, I'm ready to work again."

Muslims may often bury their dead as soon as possible after the death has occurred, Khalid explained, typically within 24 or 48 hours. There is also an Islamic tradition of washing the body and wrapping it in white cloth, he said.

"Everybody is the same now, [while] going towards the God," Tahsin said of death. "So, you're all [wrapped] in two white cloths whether you were a billionaire or you were poor."

When his mother was dying last year, Bruce Gentry said he spent several days by her side in Alabama. The professor of religion and director of the Baptist Student Center at SEMO remembered what one of the hospice nurses did for his mother's body.

"After she died, the hospice nurse washed her body and just kind of wrapped it like she was in bed asleep," Gentry said. "And that was just a beautiful thing after all this trauma."

Gentry said the act brought him and his family some comfort.

"None of us would have thought to do that," Gentry said. "But for this lady who does it all the time, it was like her gift to us."

Gentry said practicing the rituals of a religion may be a way one's faith can help navigate grief.

"[Religion] guides you into ritual to acknowledge death and what has happened and to kind of move you along to work through it," Gentry said.

