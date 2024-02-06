Faith leaders gather to bridge gaps in mental health support services

“I think the turnout was amazing,” Johnson said after the meeting. She acknowledged that the first meeting was not about finding solutions, but “highlighting the needs in the community. And clearly the churches want to have a response.”

Farris led the meeting, which mostly served as an introduction of individuals and an identification of needs or gaps that churches see when relating to mental health problems, including domestic violence, drug addiction and those having suicidal thoughts. Sometimes needs come in the form of immediate housing, which is currently scarce; food, and employment assistance — solutions that can provide some immediate relief and some that can help provide more long-term improvement.

Churches are often approached for help in times of people’s most urgent needs. Multiple church leaders in the meeting expressed a need for more training or at least guidance such as intake forms, so pastors can know what to ask individuals in crises to identify the right solutions with organizations suited to help them.

Lenz said oftentimes pastors try to provide Biblical counseling when a person needs something more from a licensed counselor trained in mental health care.

“We’re not counselors; that’s not our profession,” he said. “We’re taught to be coaches. I think the answers are right here, but never underestimate what a small church can give.”

The conversation centered around how a person in crisis may need many types of help at once. The idea for future meetings would be to provide information about various community organizations that exist to provide help for those in immediate need, and perhaps also to open the lines of communication to form relationships with individuals with those organizations. One potential solution already offered is to give church leaders access to a database of providers to contact.

It was also noted that ongoing meetings can help churches complement already available services. Churches can be guilty of creating programs within their congregations, without knowing other such programs already exist, Farris noted. The meetings can be suited to identify the gaps, perhaps allowing churches to meet those needs rather than duplicating programs.