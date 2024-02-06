Faith is the answer for cancer survivor businesswoman Angie Perkins

Cape Girardeau County businesswoman Angie Perkins says the way she thinks about everybody is different today.

“I try not think of anyone as a stranger (now) but as family,” Perkins said.

Perkins operates Egypt Mills Home Décor on the site of what used to be Muddy Waters Bar.

The business isn’t staffed because of the coronavirus, but Perkins places items on the porch on rain-free weekends.

“It’s the honor system,” Perkins said. “I put them out along with a wooden box for payment.”

About a year after opening her enterprise at 7570 Highway 177, Perkins discovered she had breast cancer in January 2017.

“I had no insurance at all,” said Perkins, “(but) my physician said insurance or not, I was going to get treatment.

“Saint Francis (Medical Center) did take me, though, on good faith,” she added.

Perkins calls herself a survivor but not cancer-free yet because not enough time has passed.

She said the experience caused her to re-evaluate her life.

“When things like (cancer) happen, you find there are so many more good people than you would ever imagine,” Perkins opined.

Active on social media with 6,000 on her Facebook group page, Perkins offers self-painted “faith” signs for free to those who ask.

“I’ve given away more than 260 faith signs so far,” she said.