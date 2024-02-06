Faith is the answer for cancer survivor businesswoman Angie Perkins

Cape Girardeau County businesswoman Angie Perkins says the way she thinks about everybody is different today.
“I try not think of anyone as a stranger (now) but as family,” Perkins said.
Perkins operates Egypt Mills Home Décor on the site of what used to be Muddy Waters Bar.
The business isn’t staffed because of the coronavirus, but Perkins places items on the porch on rain-free weekends.
“It’s the honor system,” Perkins said. “I put them out along with a wooden box for payment.”
About a year after opening her enterprise at 7570 Highway 177, Perkins discovered she had breast cancer in January 2017.
“I had no insurance at all,” said Perkins, “(but) my physician said insurance or not, I was going to get treatment.
“Saint Francis (Medical Center) did take me, though, on good faith,” she added.
Perkins calls herself a survivor but not cancer-free yet because not enough time has passed.
She said the experience caused her to re-evaluate her life.
“When things like (cancer) happen, you find there are so many more good people than you would ever imagine,” Perkins opined.
Active on social media with 6,000 on her Facebook group page, Perkins offers self-painted “faith” signs for free to those who ask.
“I’ve given away more than 260 faith signs so far,” she said.
Her Facebook page encourages people to stop by and pick one up.
Perkins said she personally delivers faith signs to cancer patients and “to others who may be battling something.
“When your mind starts to worry and you need a reminder who is in control,” Perkins said, “the sign will be a reminder.
“I’ve been bombarded with requests,” she said, “and the other night, I was up until 4:30 a.m. painting.”
Since Perkins is in the business of earning a living, she does sell items, too.
Egypt Mills Home Décor sells an eclectic assortment of items, including “welcome” signs, shirts, mailbox covers, toy bears, comfort pillows, garden and yard flags.
“Sure, I was told I’ll be taken advantage of, that people will take items and not pay,” Perkins said, “but that hasn’t been the case.
“I don’t think we’ve had much stolen at all,” she said.
Perkins said she has been fearful, despite the lifting of Missouri’s “stay-at-home” order, about reopening too quickly, fearing a possible second wave of the pandemic.
“We’re (just) taking social media orders and doing the porch sales for now,” said Perkins, who along with her husband, Tim, has four children.
A self-described nondenominational Christian, Perkins said someone recently told her she has a lot of faith in her customers.
“I sure do,” she agreed.
Perkins has announced her business will be reopening June 13.
