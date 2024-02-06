Faith-filled night at Rock 'n' Roll Drive-In

The Rock 'n' Roll Drive-In will be having a night of faith Sunday, June 25, hosted by First Baptist Church of Delta.
The feature film, "Jesus Revolution", is a Christian movie based on a true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California.
Entrance is free, thanks to First Baptist Church of Delta, which paid the admission cost for the public. The gates to the drive-in open at 7 p.m. and the film will start around 8:40 p.m.
The concession hut will be open for the night with hot foods, popcorn, candies and soda. There also will be What's the Scoop? ice cream and the MudCat for other food options.
The Rock 'n' Roll Drive-In is located at 272 Drive-in Lane, Chaffee, Missouri.
For questions about the drive-in, call (573) 281-4746.
First Baptist Church of Delta also will be holding a large fireworks show Monday, July 3, which will be open to the public for free. Those who plan to attend will get free hot dogs and hamburgers starting at 7 p.m. Music will start at 8 p.m. with fireworks to follow at 9 p.m.
For any questions about this free event, call (573) 794-2478.
