A new faith-based fertility support group will begin meeting in Cape Girardeau later this month. The group, led by 34-year-old Cape resident Stephanie Hodges, is a local group of a nationwide, not-for-profit organization, Moms in the Making.

Stephanie and her husband, Hoss, have been trying, without success, to get pregnant for more than four years. They began trying about a year after they were married, Stephanie said, and have been told by doctors theirs is a case of “unexplained infertility.”

The first year and a half of trying to get pregnant took a toll on Stephanie, and she said she was in an emotionally “bad place.”

“I was experiencing those feelings of jealousy or bitterness,” Stephanie recalled about seeing other women become pregnant.

But after a friend in Perryville, Missouri, told her about Moms in the Making, her perspective changed. Now, Stephanie would tell you she is “quite thankful” for the journey on which infertility has led her.

Stephanie Hodges, left, sits with Danielle Stoverink, middle, and Melissa Schremp at the 2019 Moms in the Making conference in Dallas. Submitted

“I found my faith in this journey. I’ve always been a Christian, but I guess I didn’t know exactly what that meant,” she said. “But I’ve definitely grown; I actually have an intimate relationship with the Lord because of this whole journey.”

Moms in the Making was founded in 2013 by Caroline Harries with six women at her home in Dallas. Today, there are more than 41 in-person groups across 24 states and Canada, as well as four virtual groups, including a Spanish-speaking group.

As one might guess from the name, Moms in the Making groups are for women going through infertility or who wish to become mothers. Women are welcomed to the group anywhere along their journey to motherhood, including those experiencing baby loss or miscarriage, secondary infertility, foster care, adoption, medical treatments or a “more natural route,” according to www.momsinthemakinggroup.com.

Moms in the Making holds national conferences, usually held at a church outside of Dallas, and Stephanie — who has been to several of the annual conferences — said there are typically a couple hundred women in attendance.

Stephanie said she had been attending a Moms in the Making group in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, when she was encouraged by fellow group members to lead a group in Cape Girardeau. As of Monday afternoon, she had already heard from about 10 women who have shown interest in attending.