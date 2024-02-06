Failed bid to land Amazon HQ had $2.5B in incentives

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The state of Missouri offered Amazon nearly $2.5 billion in incentives spread over 10 years in its failed bid to lure the company's second headquarters to the state, according to figures released Friday by the state Department of Economic Development.

The state proposed building an "innovation corridor" between Kansas City and St. Louis to provide employees and sites for Amazon. The state's two big cities also submitted their own bids for the headquarters.

The proposal to the online retailer was one of about 240 bids from across the country trying to land the Amazonheadquarter, which the Seattle-based company promised would bring up to 50,000 jobs and an investment of more than $5 billion.

On Thursday, Amazon whittled the list down to 20 potential sites, and the three bids from Missouri didn't make the cut.