'Faces Not Forgotten' exhibit to reveal victim 'behind the statistics'

"Faces Not Forgotten," an exhibit paying tribute to young victims of gun violence through "quilts" made of painted portraits -- some created by local artists -- is on display at Southeast Missouri State University's Catapult Creative House in Cape Girardeau.

An opening reception is scheduled for 5 p.m. today. A panel discussion will follow at 7 p.m., led by a representative from Moms Demand Action, a grassroots group dedicated to protecting people and keeping families safe.

This is the first time for the exhibit to be featured in Cape Girardeau, according to Christine Ilewski, founder and director of not-for-profit Faces Not Forgotten. The project has been 10 years in the making, she said.

The exhibit features mostly victims from the St. Louis area, according to Ilewski. The victims depicted either lived in poverty or were "in the wrong place at the wrong time," she said.

"We have other states, and our goal is to complete at least one quilt for every state," she said. "We never go knocking on doors; we go through survivors' support networks."

The organization works with the Moms Demand Action Southeast Missouri chapter to connect with families, when possible.

Ilewski said the project's mission is twofold: to give comfort and to elevate one's status.

And the portraits, she said, have the power to "give dignity" to the victim's memory.

"We tie [the portraits] together in sets of eight, because there are roughly eight kids aged 20 [and younger] dying every day from gun violence," she said.

Describing it as "a very sensitive issue," Ilewski said sometimes families are at first reluctant to participate until they see the exhibit, having a better understanding of what the project is.

The quilts are made up of eight 16-inch-by-20-inch canvas panels, each featuring an image of a child who died from gun violence. That image is superimposed onto a vintage handkerchief.

The pieces on display are reproductions, she said, because the originals are presented to the family members of the victim, oftentimes by the artist.