Facebook parent announces new data center in Kansas City

The company chose the Kansas City location for the data center because of the city's central location, which offers improved network connectivity between coastal data centers, according to a news release from Gov. Mike Parson's office.

Other advantages in Kansas City include greater security, decreased risk of natural disasters and other threats, competitive energy prices, and options for renewable energy, the statement said.

"Meta is excited to call Kansas City our new home. It stands out with so much to offer -- good access to infrastructure and fiber, a strong pool of talent for both construction and operations, and more than anything, great community partners," Darcy Nothnagle, the company's director of community and economic development, said in the release.