The special prosecutor in the Angela “Mischelle” Lawless murder investigation has set up a Facebook page and private Facebook group seeking tips regarding the 1992 murder.

Lawless was murdered Nov. 8, 1992, having died from three gunshots and found in her car on the exit ramp of Interstate 55 at Benton, Missouri. The original prosecution convicted the wrong man, who was found innocent in an exoneration in 2009.

The Facebook Group is called Justice for Mischelle Lawless.