November 13, 2023

Facebook page, group set up for Lawless investigation as investigator seeks public help

The special prosecutor in the Angela “Mischelle” Lawless murder investigation has set up a Facebook page and private Facebook group seeking tips regarding the 1992 murder. Lawless was murdered Nov. 8, 1992, having died from three gunshots and found in her car on the exit ramp of Interstate 55 at Benton, Missouri. The original prosecution convicted the wrong man, who was found innocent in an exoneration in 2009...

Southeast Missourian
Angela Mischelle Lawless
Angela Mischelle Lawless

The special prosecutor in the Angela “Mischelle” Lawless murder investigation has set up a Facebook page and private Facebook group seeking tips regarding the 1992 murder.

Lawless was murdered Nov. 8, 1992, having died from three gunshots and found in her car on the exit ramp of Interstate 55 at Benton, Missouri. The original prosecution convicted the wrong man, who was found innocent in an exoneration in 2009.

The Facebook Group is called Justice for Mischelle Lawless.

Allen E. Moss was appointed as a special prosecutor to handle the case by Circuit Court Judge David Dolan at the request of Scott County Prosecutor Donald Cobb. Moss recruited retired Cape Girardeau County investigator David James to investigate the case.

According to a news release issued by Moss on special prosecuting attorney letterhead, those with tips and information may call (573) 510-0221.

Moss’ news release issued a quote attributed to “The Lawless Team” saying, “The person or persons responsible for the death of Angela Mischelle Lawless have hidden in the shadows for 31 years. Sooner or later justice for Mischelle is coming. Then everyone will know who you are and what you did on November 08, 1992.”

For more stories and information on the case, go to www.semissourian.com/lawless.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

