NewsApril 16, 2021
Face masks now optional at Kelly schools
BENTON, Mo. -- Wearing face masks in the Scott County "Kelly" School District is now optional. The Kelly Board of Education revisited the district's mask policy during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday at the district office in Benton. The Board decided wearing a mask at school is optional, and it became effective across the district Wednesday...
By Leonna Heuring ~ Standard Democrat
story image illustation

BENTON, Mo. -- Wearing face masks in the Scott County "Kelly" School District is now optional.

The Kelly Board of Education revisited the district's mask policy during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday at the district office in Benton. The Board decided wearing a mask at school is optional, and it became effective across the district Wednesday.

During Tuesday's board meeting, superintendent Dr. Kevin Cogdill said about two weeks ago the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened the length of social distancing from 6 feet to 3 feet. He also cited recent discrepancies regarding COVID-19 transfer and surfaces as well as issues with masks.

Wysiwyg image

Basically, Cogdill said, because of the CDC relaxing their social distancing standards, he thought it would be a good time for the board to discuss the mask policy again.

"We really need to impress upon the kids to keep washing their hands," Cogdill told the Board. "...We have talked about doing it (away with masks) in May, but I am supportive of whatever you decide."

Following a brief discussion, the Board approved amending the mask policy. However, board members noted if someone wants to wear a mask, they are free to do so.

"Those that want to wear them and feel more comfortable wearing them, they're free to wear them as well," Board member Kellie Bridges said. "We're not saying they can't."

Prior to the Board's vote and discussion, patrons Lisa Neumeyer and Lauren Mathis-Starks addressed the Board of Education during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday in the district office. After thanking the board, administrators and teachers for their hard work over the past 15 months during the pandemic and making the best of the situation to ensure safety of children and teachers, Neumeyer said she attended the meeting after learning the mask policy was on the agenda.

"I wanted encourage each board member to vote to remove these masks. They have had a devastating effect on our children this last year," Neumeyer said. "... They've made it through because they had no choice. Most of them have done it out of fear."

She said Mathis-Starks now has a child she can't take in public because he's so afraid he's going to die of COVID. Other parents have also reached out to Neumeyer and shared different health experiences their children have endured because of wearing masks this year, she said.

Neumeyer asked the board to "make a good decision" and "not be fear-driven." She requested if the board removed the mandate, to enact it immediately.

