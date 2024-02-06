Face masks now optional at Kelly schools

Following a brief discussion, the Board approved amending the mask policy. However, board members noted if someone wants to wear a mask, they are free to do so.

"Those that want to wear them and feel more comfortable wearing them, they're free to wear them as well," Board member Kellie Bridges said. "We're not saying they can't."

Prior to the Board's vote and discussion, patrons Lisa Neumeyer and Lauren Mathis-Starks addressed the Board of Education during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday in the district office. After thanking the board, administrators and teachers for their hard work over the past 15 months during the pandemic and making the best of the situation to ensure safety of children and teachers, Neumeyer said she attended the meeting after learning the mask policy was on the agenda.

"I wanted encourage each board member to vote to remove these masks. They have had a devastating effect on our children this last year," Neumeyer said. "... They've made it through because they had no choice. Most of them have done it out of fear."

She said Mathis-Starks now has a child she can't take in public because he's so afraid he's going to die of COVID. Other parents have also reached out to Neumeyer and shared different health experiences their children have endured because of wearing masks this year, she said.

Neumeyer asked the board to "make a good decision" and "not be fear-driven." She requested if the board removed the mandate, to enact it immediately.