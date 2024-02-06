Face masks no longer required on SEMO campus, with a few exceptions

In an email from the president's office Wednesday, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas stated the university will no longer be requiring face coverings on campus, effective immediately.
Face coverings are still required in specific campus locations, including shuttles, transit services and health-related spaces such as the Autism Center and Campus Health Clinic.
Vargas stated school officials still recommend getting vaccinated as the best way to fight COVID-19.
"We continue to recommend vaccination as the best protection against COVID-19," Vargas stated. "Several vaccination clinics have been hosted on the Southeast Campus and vaccines are available in the community. The next on-campus vaccination clinic is April 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the University Center Program Lounge."
