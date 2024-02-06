All sections
January 15, 2022

Face-covering mandate to continue at SEMO

As Southeast Missouri State University prepares for its spring semester, officials are continuing face-covering requirements as COVID-19 cases have surged in recent weeks. Masks will still be required in classrooms, shuttles, the University School for Young Children and the Campus Health Clinic, similar to the Fall 2021 plan. Face-covering policies will be reviewed Feb. 18, a campuswide email states...

Southeast Arrow
Academic Hall sits behind banner Oct. 16, 2017 at the Southeast Missouri State campus in Cape Girardeau.
Ben Matthews

As Southeast Missouri State University prepares for its spring semester, officials are continuing face-covering requirements as COVID-19 cases have surged in recent weeks.

Masks will still be required in classrooms, shuttles, the University School for Young Children and the Campus Health Clinic, similar to the Fall 2021 plan. Face-covering policies will be reviewed Feb. 18, a campuswide email states.

Cape Girardeau Public Health Center will cease contact tracing COVID-19 cases at Southeast Missouri State University, according to a Jan. 11 email from university President Carlos Vargas.

According to the press release, faculty members will not be notified of COVID-19 cases in their classes. On-campus students are permitted to isolate in Dearmont Hall.

The email states, "if you test positive or exhibit systems of COVID-19, you are still encouraged to isolate from others." In addition, the COVID-19 Dashboard data will be removed from Southeast's website.

Vaccination clinics are scheduled for Jan. 19, Feb. 16 and April 20. For more information, view the Protect the Nest Plan on Southeast's website.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

