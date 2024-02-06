Face-covering mandate to continue at SEMO

As Southeast Missouri State University prepares for its spring semester, officials are continuing face-covering requirements as COVID-19 cases have surged in recent weeks.

Masks will still be required in classrooms, shuttles, the University School for Young Children and the Campus Health Clinic, similar to the Fall 2021 plan. Face-covering policies will be reviewed Feb. 18, a campuswide email states.

Cape Girardeau Public Health Center will cease contact tracing COVID-19 cases at Southeast Missouri State University, according to a Jan. 11 email from university President Carlos Vargas.