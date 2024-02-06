All sections
NewsDecember 13, 2019
Fabulous Bible Investigators after-school program teaches Bible, camaraderie among girls
Rachael Long
Rachael Long
Kierston, far left, smiles as, from left, Kendall, Kinley and other Bible-study colleagues spontaneously lay hands on and pray over her ankle, which was hurting, during FBI (Fabulous Bible Investigators) Bible study Thursday at Bethany Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. The girls' surnames were withheld at the request of the group's organizers.
Kierston, far left, smiles as, from left, Kendall, Kinley and other Bible-study colleagues spontaneously lay hands on and pray over her ankle, which was hurting, during FBI (Fabulous Bible Investigators) Bible study Thursday at Bethany Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. The girls' surnames were withheld at the request of the group's organizers.TYLER GRAEF

The hum of excited chatter filled the fellowship hall of Bethany Baptist Church on Thursday as third- and fourth graders entered the room and haphazardly threw off their backpacks and coats.

The church, at 1712 Randol Ave. in Cape Girardeau, hosts an after-school program for girls of that age called the Fabulous Bible Investigators, or FBI. Volunteers pick up the girls from Alma Schrader Elementary School — and two from Clippard Elementary School — and bring them back to the church for an afternoon of games, snacks, worship songs and bible study.

Five loud claps administered by volunteer leader Debbie Bowers grabbed the girls’ attention, and they responded in kind.

“Tonight, we’re going to go on a journey,” Bowers said, as though she were telling them a secret. “We’re not going to get in the van; we’re going to be in the church.”

Bowers, along with volunteers Emily Orr and Donna Johnson, led the girls through the halls, up two flights of stairs and into a room filled with presents, each one donning a gift tag with a girl’s name.

A student pastes a writing prompt into her notebook during FBI Bible study Thursday at Bethany Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau.
A student pastes a writing prompt into her notebook during FBI Bible study Thursday at Bethany Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau.TYLER GRAEF

On the count of three, tissue paper and gift bags went flying as the presents were opened.

A chorus of “oohs” and “ahs” rang out over the sound of crinkling tissue and suddenly, all the girls were wearing bright pink shirts, sporting the words “FBI,” a magnifying glass and a Bible.

The shirts, designed by Johnson, were made possible by the girls’ “prayer partners,” who are senior women in the church who have agreed to have a mentor/mentee relationship with the Bible investigators.

Bowers went to the senior womens’ Sunday school class and asked members whether they would be a “grandma-type” to them.

“It’s important for [the girls] to recognize the stages of life, and these ladies are just so exciting with the girls,” Bowers said of the prayer partners.

As they pulled the shirts on, Bowers told the girls, “Your mothers were in on this. ... I asked them for your shirt size. ... I said to them, ‘This is a surprise, so don’t tell your daughters.’”

With her eyes narrowed and an inquisitive frown on her face, 8-year-old Zoey said, “So that’s why she was acting so suspicious!”

Plans to coordinate outfits were made as 10-year-old Kendall shouted, “Everybody! Next Thursday, wear these to school!”

“Put it on your calendar!” another girl shouted.

Back in the fellowship hall, the girls ate cream-cheese-and-chocolate-chip cupcakes, proudly told their volunteer leaders how many things for which they were thankful, read “memory verses” of the Bible, sang worship songs and danced, and finally, had a lesson about the Romans road to salvation.

“It’s strictly out of the Bible,” Bowers said of the lessons she teaches. “I don’t want it to Debbie’s words; I want it to be God’s words. ... And if that’s not for them, I respect that.”

Bowers of Cape Girardeau was working with third- and fourth graders at a Christian school when her job was eliminated as the result of a budget cut. At the time, Bowers said she “was not ready to be away from kids.” After a trip back to Topeka, Kansas, to visit with her mother, the idea of an after-school girls’ Bible study was born.

Bowers has taught Sunday school since she was 14, and the concept of FBI is one she has used in classes before.

“Kids like something ... they need some attachment,” Bowers said of the name FBI. “It was something that worked in really well.”

The program regularly draws 20 girls. If that seems like high attendance for the after-school group, it’s because Bowers said she pitched the idea to parents at Alma Schrader’s back-to-school night.

Because the program picks children up from school and brings them to the church, Bowers said it is “seamless to moms” who might otherwise have to leave work to pick up the children.

Bowers started the program Aug. 22 and said the group meets after school every Thursday school is in session.

Asked why the group is catered to girls only, Bowers said she wants to encourage camaraderie among the girls, especially as many of them prepare to move on to middle school.

“I want to build on the girl camaraderie thing,” Bowers said, with a smile. “And selfishly, I like working with girls.”

As if personifying Bowers’ hopes for them, a group of girls gathered around 9-year-old Kierston — who had an injured ankle and needed support to walk up and down the stairs — and said a prayer for her well-being.

“That’s the kind of thing that I want to instill in them,” Bowers said, noting she was touched while watching the moment unfold from afar.

“Overall, what I’m wanting them to experience is a relationship with the Lord,” Bowers said. “At this age, they’re so open to being given an opportunity to have [that relationship].”

For more information, contact Bethany Baptist Church at (573) 335-8622 or office@bethanybc.net.

