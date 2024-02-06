The hum of excited chatter filled the fellowship hall of Bethany Baptist Church on Thursday as third- and fourth graders entered the room and haphazardly threw off their backpacks and coats.

The church, at 1712 Randol Ave. in Cape Girardeau, hosts an after-school program for girls of that age called the Fabulous Bible Investigators, or FBI. Volunteers pick up the girls from Alma Schrader Elementary School — and two from Clippard Elementary School — and bring them back to the church for an afternoon of games, snacks, worship songs and bible study.

Five loud claps administered by volunteer leader Debbie Bowers grabbed the girls’ attention, and they responded in kind.

“Tonight, we’re going to go on a journey,” Bowers said, as though she were telling them a secret. “We’re not going to get in the van; we’re going to be in the church.”

Bowers, along with volunteers Emily Orr and Donna Johnson, led the girls through the halls, up two flights of stairs and into a room filled with presents, each one donning a gift tag with a girl’s name.

A student pastes a writing prompt into her notebook during FBI Bible study Thursday at Bethany Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF

On the count of three, tissue paper and gift bags went flying as the presents were opened.

A chorus of “oohs” and “ahs” rang out over the sound of crinkling tissue and suddenly, all the girls were wearing bright pink shirts, sporting the words “FBI,” a magnifying glass and a Bible.

The shirts, designed by Johnson, were made possible by the girls’ “prayer partners,” who are senior women in the church who have agreed to have a mentor/mentee relationship with the Bible investigators.

Bowers went to the senior womens’ Sunday school class and asked members whether they would be a “grandma-type” to them.

“It’s important for [the girls] to recognize the stages of life, and these ladies are just so exciting with the girls,” Bowers said of the prayer partners.

As they pulled the shirts on, Bowers told the girls, “Your mothers were in on this. ... I asked them for your shirt size. ... I said to them, ‘This is a surprise, so don’t tell your daughters.’”

With her eyes narrowed and an inquisitive frown on her face, 8-year-old Zoey said, “So that’s why she was acting so suspicious!”

Plans to coordinate outfits were made as 10-year-old Kendall shouted, “Everybody! Next Thursday, wear these to school!”