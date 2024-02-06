FAA to pay most of cost of redoing Columbia runway

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Federal Aviation Administration will pay most of the cost of redoing a Columbia runway that three regional carriers are refusing to use because of safety concerns.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that City Manager John Glascock said Wednesday that the agency would cover 90 percent of the $400,000 to $500,000 cost of fixing a raised area on its secondary runway. The "crown" was designed to help with drainage, but airlines complained that it caused the feeling of hitting a bump during takeoff and landing.