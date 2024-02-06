FAA honors Cape man for 50 years of excellence as aviator

When Jack Mehner was a child, he loved airplanes.

“Aviation was fascinating to me from an early age,” he said. “I’d build model planes, watch planes in the sky, anything I could do to be around planes.”

As an adult, Mehner took his hobby to wing, taking flight training at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in 1963. He earned his private license in 1965 and his instrument rating in 1968.

On Thursday, in a ceremony at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, Mehner accepted the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from Phil Dixon, program manager of the FAA Flight Standards District Office in St. Louis.

According to the FAA website, the award “recognize[s] individuals who have exhibited professionalism, skill and aviation expertise for at least 50 years while piloting aircraft as ‘Master Pilots.’”

His name will appear on a “Roll of Honor” on the website, and recipients receive a certificate and lapel pin.

Mehner, a Cape Girardeau resident, is a hobbyist pilot, he said.

“When I moved down from St. Louis in 1963, I started a business, Advanced Business Systems, here in Cape Girardeau,” he said. “I took my pilot’s training lessons from Cape Central Airways and was instructed by David Little. I really valued his training.”

He said he kept flying through his business career, and when he retired 10 years ago, “I could take more time to fly.”

“I’ve never really wanted to be a commercial pilot,” he said. “Most of the joy for me is in being up in the air, seeing the beauty of God’s creation. It’s like being a bird, but just a little bit noisier.”

He took his family on several short trips, but “mostly I just flew for enjoyment.”

Mehner joined the Cape Girardeau Pilots’ Club, an organization that meets every second Tuesday of the month at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

“I’ve met a lot of great people that way,” he said. “It’s enjoyable to fly with other people, to ride sometimes, too, and this club helps with that. We like to encourage others to fly, to learn to fly, to get their licenses and keep them renewed. Great organization.”

Because Mehner’s focus is on shorter trips, he flies smaller planes.

“I’ve flown almost all single-engine planes,” he said. “Cessna models, the 150, 172, 182, several Mooney aircraft, Bonanza, Piper Cherokee 6.”