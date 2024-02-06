Exurb counties breaking from urban areas on reopening plans

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Leaders of counties on the edge of Missouri's two metropolitan areas are showing an increasing urge to end business shutdowns necessitated by the coronavirus, breaking with urban leaders who have extended stay-at-home orders for several weeks.

The majority of confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, have occurred in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas. Democratic leaders of St. Louis city and county, Kansas City and Jackson County have extended stay-at-home orders until at least mid-May in hopes of containing the disease.

But amid a growing backlash to social distancing restrictions and the economic fallout that has closed businesses and left hundreds of thousands of Missourians out of work, Republican leaders of counties adjacent to the urban core are opting to allow businesses to reopen sooner rather than later.

Clay and Cass counties near Kansas City announced Wednesday their stay-at-home orders will expire May 3, the same day Republican Gov. Mike Parson's emergency order expires. Parson said he'll discuss details of his plan to reopen the state today. He has said "most" businesses will be able to open starting May 4.

The decision in Clay County was surprising because just a week ago, the county had extended its order until May 15 to coincide with extensions for Kansas City and Jackson County.

Over the past week, new information has emerged showing a relatively low number of new cases, while access to testing has improved significantly, Clay County said in a news release.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was critical of the decision.

"I badly want our region to get back to work -- but the trade-off cannot be someone losing their parent, partner, child or friend to COVID-19," Lucas said on Twitter. "We will continue to listen to our public health officials -- not the political winds -- as we work to protect our community's health, which is essential to our City's long-term economic vitality."

Parts of Clay and Cass counties are within Kansas City limits. Those areas will still fall under the city's extended order.