ATLANTA (AP) — A dynamic storm system threatening to spawn powerful tornadoes and hail as big as baseballs has earned a relatively rare designation from forecasters: A “high risk” day of severe weather.

Parts of Missouri, Iowa and Illinois saw some of the most extreme weather on Friday, with the system forecast to take aim Saturday at southern states including Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

“Numerous significant tornadoes, some of which should be long-track and potentially violent, are expected on Saturday afternoon and evening,” the federal Storm Prediction Center said in its latest forecast.

Magenta marks areas at highest risk

The Storm Prediction Center uses five categories to warn of expected severe weather, ranging from marginal to high. Its forecast maps are color-coded, with the lowest risk areas in green and the highest shown in magenta.

On Saturday, that area of highest risk includes parts of Mississippi and Alabama.

The “high risk” designation is used when severe weather is expected to include “numerous intense and long-tracked tornadoes" or thunderstorms producing hurricane-force wind gusts and inflicting widespread damage, according to the agency's product descriptions.

On many days when the “high risk” designation was used in recent years, the forecasts became reality.