Extreme heat expected this week for much of Missouri

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri is bracing for a potentially dangerous round of summer heat.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning or watch for much of the state. In St. Louis, the high temperature is expected to reach 100 degrees today through Saturday. High humidity will make it feel even worse.

Kansas City also is expected to top 100 degrees later this week. Accuweather forecasts a high of 97 degrees Thursday in Cape Girardeau.