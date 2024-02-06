Extreme cold causes pipe bursts in Cape apartment complex

Legends apartment complex in Cape Girardeau dealt with numerous pipe bursts in its sprinkler system Monday, Dec. 26. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department shut down the buildings' sprinkler system until the pipes could be repaired.

Cape Girardeau fire marshal Greg Hecht said the breaks were caused by the extreme cold last week, which froze water in the pipes causing them to burst. When temperatures rose to more moderate winter levels, that water thawed, causing leaks in the system and building.

"Most places are designed to deal with moderately cold temperatures, but the extreme cold temperatures we had over the weekend were something we don't experience frequently," Hecht said.

According to the National Weather Service, the average temperature in Cape Girardeau was 38 degrees from 1991 to 2020. The low Friday, Dec. 23, was minus 6.