POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Law enforcement provided extra patrols inside and outside Poplar Bluff High School on Tuesday and will again today while trying to determine the validity of threats of violence that have circulated on social media.

The threats insinuated there could be violence at the school, said Mike McClain, interim police chief.

"Several variations have been shared. We're attempting to trace down and pinpoint the original and validity of that," McClain said.

The police department immediately assigned extra patrols to the interior and exterior of the school, as well as the nearby area, he said.

"Additionally, administrative staff, including myself, will provide extra patrols and walk-throughs throughout the day," McClain said.