NewsSeptember 21, 2022

Extra law enforcement patrolling Poplar Bluff school after threats on social media

Donna Farley

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Law enforcement provided extra patrols inside and outside Poplar Bluff High School on Tuesday and will again today while trying to determine the validity of threats of violence that have circulated on social media.

The threats insinuated there could be violence at the school, said Mike McClain, interim police chief.

"Several variations have been shared. We're attempting to trace down and pinpoint the original and validity of that," McClain said.

The police department immediately assigned extra patrols to the interior and exterior of the school, as well as the nearby area, he said.

"Additionally, administrative staff, including myself, will provide extra patrols and walk-throughs throughout the day," McClain said.

Teachers and personnel were working through the night to get all of the information available on the situation, superintendent Scott Dill said.

"Once again, social media is being used to spread false information. If we determine who is responsible, we will respond accordingly," Dill said. "I appreciated that we have teachers and administrators that are very proactive.

"Our people, (both district and law enforcement staff), are the greatest asset we have for the protection of our kids."

McClain also reached out to the state Highway Patrol and the Butler County Sheriff's Department, both of which offered assistance.

At 8 a.m. Tuesday, there were also two additional Highway Patrol units at the Oak Grove Road campus, in addition to Poplar Bluff officers, McClain said.

"I certainly thank those agencies for their assistance," McClain said.

