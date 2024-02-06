Exterminator charged with stealing from Cape homes

A local exterminator stole cash from two homes he had been hired to spray for pest control, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Kenneth W. Propst, 51, with second-degree forgery and stealing, both felonies, and misdemeanor stealing.

One of Propst’s clients contacted police in May after noticing money and other valuables missing from her Cape Girardeau home, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau sheriff’s deputy Jerry Gilliam.

The victim provided surveillance video from her residence that showed Propst use a key to enter the residence and leave about two minutes later, Gilliam wrote.

Questioned by deputies, Propst initially denied having stolen anything but then admitted to stealing money when deputies told him about the surveillance footage, according to the statement.

Propst told deputies he stole $120 during the incident caught on video but denied taking anything else, Gilliam wrote.