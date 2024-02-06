All sections
NewsJune 2, 2017

Exterminator charged with stealing from Cape homes

A local exterminator stole cash from two homes he had been hired to spray for pest control, police said. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Kenneth W. Propst, 51, with second-degree forgery and stealing, both felonies, and misdemeanor stealing...

Tyler Graef

A local exterminator stole cash from two homes he had been hired to spray for pest control, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Kenneth W. Propst, 51, with second-degree forgery and stealing, both felonies, and misdemeanor stealing.

One of Propst’s clients contacted police in May after noticing money and other valuables missing from her Cape Girardeau home, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau sheriff’s deputy Jerry Gilliam.

The victim provided surveillance video from her residence that showed Propst use a key to enter the residence and leave about two minutes later, Gilliam wrote.

Questioned by deputies, Propst initially denied having stolen anything but then admitted to stealing money when deputies told him about the surveillance footage, according to the statement.

Propst told deputies he stole $120 during the incident caught on video but denied taking anything else, Gilliam wrote.

He is charged with stealing at least $750 from that residence.

On the date Propst’s warrant was issued in that case, Cape Girardeau detective Joe Thomas interviewed Propst regarding a separate stealing report filed by another of his clients in late March, according to a probable-cause statement Thomas filed in the case.

The victim told police he noticed $220 missing after his wife left Propst alone in their home to spray, Thomas wrote.

Questioned by police, Propst admitted to having taken the money, Thomas wrote.

Propst’s bond in the felony case was set at $7,500.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Story Tags
Local News




