Exposing minds to job possibilities

Manufacturing jobs are changing -- no longer are they only the grimy, labor-intensive work familiar to many students and parents. Advances in technology have expanded offerings, and area manufacturers and schools are working together to promote awareness of that change.

To that end, more than 300 area students from junior high and high schools attended Manufacturing Day at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center on Wednesday. Seven area manufacturers participated, with hands-on demonstrations and opportunities to talk with officials at the companies.

Botkin Lumber Co. of Cape Girardeau showed students how to "grade" lumber, and had an interactive process to assemble wood pallets.

Buzzi-Unicem USA of Cape Girardeau showed the cement-making process, and emphasized science and mathematics skills necessary to their highly-technical manufacturing process.

Nestle-Purina Petcare Co. of Bloomfield, Missouri, and Mondi Jackson also had interactive booths at the event.

Central Junior High School eighth-grade student Keontae Dixon said he'd learned a lot about local manufacturers, such as Buzzi-Unicem's process, and about Rubbermaid's closet-organization systems.

Mary Shaw, human resources manager at Semo Milling in Scott City, said the company takes corn from whole kernel to flour consistency, depending on a client's needs, then ships the product by rail, roadway or boat to companies across the country.

"We have bagging technicians, shipping technicians, millers," Shaw said, adding technical expertise and experience are important in the company.

Semo Milling is growing, too. The company has about 91 employees, and recently opened a grain elevator in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Kathleen Clayton, workforce development coordinator at the Career and Technology Center, said manufacturing jobs are becoming far more high-tech, and are a far cry from the hot, dirty, tough jobs many people often think.

"That's truly not the case with, I would say, most of our manufacturers today," Clayton said. "Some, you could eat off the floor; they have to be that clean."

Processes including robotics often require clean, cool spaces, for instance, she said.