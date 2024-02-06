Explosion in Grandview rocks nearby neighborhood, businesses

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Investigators have found evidence fireworks were being manufactured at a business that exploded and burned in suburban Kansas City.
The explosion a JW Lawn Service in Grandview on Tuesday broke windows and caused damage to at least nine houses and 19 nearby apartments and nearly 50 people were evacuated from nearby apartments. Residents from miles away reported hearing the explosion.
No injuries were reported, but the building was destroyed.
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spokesman John Ham said Wednesday containers with chemicals and other evidence of fireworks manufacturing were found at the business. He said investigators are searching for the source of the ignition.
Ham also said the owner of the business is not a licensed fireworks manufacturer.
Natural gas was ruled out as a cause because the business had no natural gas service.
Pertinent address:
Grandview, Mo.
