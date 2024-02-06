All sections
NewsJuly 3, 2017

Explosion at assisted-living home injures employee

Cape Girardeau firefighters went to a fire call Sunday after an accidental explosion injured an employee at Barnabas Acres assisted-living home in Cape Girardeau. According to a woman answering the phone at Barnabas Acres, the incident occurred about 2 p.m...

Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau firefighters went to a fire call Sunday after an accidental explosion injured an employee at Barnabas Acres assisted-living home in Cape Girardeau.

According to a woman answering the phone at Barnabas Acres, the incident occurred about 2 p.m.

An aerosol can of cooking spray placed above a stovetop exploded, blasting hot oil onto a cook's leg, according to firefighter Bryan Stroer.

"It messed up some of the cooking supplies they had sitting on the shelf and melted part of a trash bag near the stove," Stroer said.

The situation was contained by the time firefighters arrived. The explosion caused minimal damage, according to Stroer.

The employee was treated by paramedics at Cape County Private Ambulance, Stroer said.

Pertinent address:

203 Franks Lane, Cape Girardeau, MO

Local News
