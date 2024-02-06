Explosion at assisted-living home injures employee

Cape Girardeau firefighters went to a fire call Sunday after an accidental explosion injured an employee at Barnabas Acres assisted-living home in Cape Girardeau.

According to a woman answering the phone at Barnabas Acres, the incident occurred about 2 p.m.

An aerosol can of cooking spray placed above a stovetop exploded, blasting hot oil onto a cook's leg, according to firefighter Bryan Stroer.

"It messed up some of the cooking supplies they had sitting on the shelf and melted part of a trash bag near the stove," Stroer said.