Explosion at Army ammunition plant in Missouri kills 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An explosion Tuesday at a sprawling ammunition plant near Kansas City killed one worker and injured four others, the U.S. Army said.

The blast at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri, just east of Kansas City, occurred in a building where chemicals are mixed, Army officials said. The building has been secured and rendered safe, they said, allowing investigators to begin looking into what caused the explosion.

Other explosions have occurred at the plant, including a 1990 blast that killed one worker and a 1981 explosion that severely burned a worker who later died, according to records. In 2011, six people were injured in a blast there.

The plant has been fined for workplace safety issues at least three times.

All the plant's nearly 1,800 employees were sent home after Tuesday's explosion and told to call in before returning to work today. The four injured workers were evaluated at the scene and declined additional treatment, officials said.

Lt. Col. Eric B. Dennis, the plant's commander, offered his condolences to family members of the worker who died.

"Making ammunition is dangerous work and our employees risk their lives to protect the men and women in uniform," Dennis said. "This is the sacrifice they make to support our country and I am humbled by the ultimate sacrifice this employee made today."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will lead the investigation. Workplace-safety experts with the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration also will be looking into the blast.