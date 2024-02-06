Explainer: Tax cut trend reaches two-thirds of states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — States brimming with cash are cutting taxes at a rapid pace.

With the enactment Wednesday of an income tax cut in Missouri, about two-thirds of U.S. states have adopted some sort of tax relief in 2022.

For taxpayers, the trend means billions of dollars back in their pockets. Some already have received rebate checks. Others, such as those in Missouri, will realize their tax savings over several years.

One-time rebates — typically totaling several hundred dollars per taxpayer — have been more common in Democratic-led states, though some Republican-led states also have provided refunds.

Many Republican-led states have instead opted for permanent income tax rate reductions, sometimes phased in. In such cases, workers might notice a gradual reduction in the amount of taxes withheld from their paychecks — and potentially get a refund when they file their annual income tax returns.

Here's a look at the tax-cutting trend across the U.S.

Budget surpluses

Economic shutdowns at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic triggered sharp revenue declines for many states in 2020. But those losses turned out to be short-lived. As the economy recovered, state tax revenue came roaring back. At the same time, the federal government provided billions of dollars of pandemic relief funds to taxpayers, which helped boost consumer spending. The federal government also provided billions of dollars of aid directly to states, further bolstering their finances.

The 2022 fiscal year, which ended June 30 for most states, marked the second straight year of large growth in tax collections. Many states reported their largest-ever surpluses, according to the National Association of State Budget Officers. That allowed states to enact tax cuts and rebates, even while increasing spending on government programs and services.

Tax relief trends

At least 33 states have approved some form of tax relief this year.

Income tax rate cuts have passed in 14 states. All have Republican-controlled legislatures except New York, where Democrats who hold power accelerated a previously approved tax rate reduction. At least 15 states have approved one-time rebates from their surpluses, including 10 led by Democratic governors and legislatures, four by Republicans and one — Virginia — with split partisan control.

In addition to general income tax cuts and rebates, some states have approved targeted tax breaks for families or retirees. Others have cut sales taxes on food or suspended gas taxes to help offset the effects of inflation.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an order Monday extending the state's gas tax suspension another month, until after the Nov. 8 election. Kemp estimates the state already has forgone about $800 million in gas tax revenue, which benefits roads. He plans to backfill that by using some of the state's $6.6 billion surplus.