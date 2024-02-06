All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 25, 2021

Experts say vaccine campaign needs to speed up in Missouri

ST. LOUIS -- Health experts say Missouri isn't vaccinating people quickly enough to create widespread immunity by this summer. To create enough immunity to COVID-19 to make the virus unlikely to spread widely, officials want to inoculate between 70% and 85% of the state's residents. That means getting between 4.3 million and 5.2 million people immunized...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Health experts say Missouri isn't vaccinating people quickly enough to create widespread immunity by this summer.

To create enough immunity to COVID-19 to make the virus unlikely to spread widely, officials want to inoculate between 70% and 85% of the state's residents. That means getting between 4.3 million and 5.2 million people immunized.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday just 205,000 Missourians have received the first doses of vaccine, or about 3% of the population.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We need more," said Dr. Steven Lawrence, an infectious disease expert at Washington University. "We need speed. We need as much as we can to really end the pandemic."

BJC HealthCare's chief clinical officer Dr. Clay Dunagan estimates vaccinating 5 million residents by the end of June would require 25,000 to 30,000 vaccinations per day. Over the past week, Missouri has been averaging almost 11,000 per day, according to the state.

The pace of vaccinations will almost certainly accelerate as more doses of vaccines become available and more vaccines are approved, but it's not clear how quickly that will change.

Dr. Alex Garza, chief community health officer at SSM Health and incident commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch it doesn't seem realistic right now for the state to administer roughly 30,000 vaccine doses a day.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy