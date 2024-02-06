Experts say Missouri bear sightings normal for time of year

ST. LOUIS -- Bears have been suddenly showing up, dead and alive, in Missouri neighborhoods and on its roadways, but it's pretty normal for this time of year and is often just male bears looking for food or love in the wrong places.

A 400-pound male black bear was found dead Sunday in the Current River near Van Buren. On Monday, one or two bears wandered into a mobile home park in Pevely, south of St. Louis. And three times in recent weeks, bears were found dead on southwestern Missouri roads.

Monitoring indicates Missouri's black bear population is slowly rising. But sightings, including bear deaths on roadways, have been steady in recent years.

Missouri Department of Conservation bear expert Laura Conlee said bear sightings are most common in late spring and early summer.

"Right now, we've got the breeding season going on so males are moving real large distances," Conlee said. "They're traveling far and wide within their breeding range in search of females."

Other factors also are at play, Conlee said. Berries are just now ripening, so bears are expanding their range in search of food. Bears born last year are venturing out on their own for the first time.

All of that movement means more sightings, some with sad endings.