Experts: More armadillos making St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS -- The nine-banded armadillo is settling into the St. Louis area after marching from Texas across the country for the last 169 years, according to wildlife experts.

Missouri Department of Conservation wildlife biologist Tom Meister told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch armadillos were first spotted in southern Missouri in the 1970s. The mammals are now sighted in every county in the state, Meister said.

Michael Beran runs the company Wildlife Command Center, which helps pick up roadkill in St. Louis County and responds to nuisance armadillo calls from residents. Beran said the St. Louis area saw a growing number of armadillos this year.

The Wildlife Command Center's armadillo roadkill pickups roughly doubled from about five a month last year to around 10 to 12 a month this year, according to Beran.

"We're on the cusp of the armadillo invasion," he said.

The armadillo comes from South America. But only one species, the nine-banded armadillo, has made it to the U.S., starting in Texas in 1849.