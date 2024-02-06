Experts examine Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' cellphone

ST. LOUIS -- A forensic examiner was analyzing the cellphone of Gov. Eric Greitens on Tuesday, days before the governor goes to trial in St. Louis on a felony invasion of privacy charge.

Multiple local media outlets reported the examiner was working in a locked courtroom.

Greitens' attorneys declined to comment when leaving the courthouse Tuesday afternoon.

Greitens is accused of taking an unauthorized and compromising photo of a woman with whom he had an affair. Greitens admitted in January to an extramarital affair in 2015, before he was elected, but has denied criminal wrongdoing. Jury selection is set to begin Thursday.