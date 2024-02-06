After months without the structure and regularity of school, area experts say children and teenagers may be dealing with challenges that could affect their mental, emotional and social health.

Jennifer Gadberry

Jennifer Gadberry, instructor of psychology at Southeast Missouri State University’s Sikeston Regional Campus, said one of her earliest concerns for children’s’ mental well-being had to do with the televised coverage of the virus.

“Even myself, as a middle-aged adult, seeing images of the actual virus ... I could feel my blood pressure rise,” she said. “ ... Kids are seeing that as well, and not only that, but our response, our reaction to it.”

On top of the fear they may have felt as pandemic concerns increased locally, school-aged children had their worlds turned upside down with school suddenly out of session.

Missing structure

The structure of school forces learning such as practiced attention and focus as well as the initiation of questions and interaction with other children, explained Gadberry, who holds a master’s degree in clinical child psychology. In addition to her university position, she also works as a licensed professional counselor, primarily with children and teenagers.

“Even the unstructured type of play they get on the playground gives them opportunities to practice social skills,” she said.

Shawn Forrest Guiling

Instructor of psychology on Southeast’s main campus, Dr. Shawn Forrest Guiling said he expected social skill development could “take a bit of a hit” among students in elementary and secondary schools. Guiling is a licensed psychologist with a background in school psychology for school-aged children.

Social skills need to be practiced, he said, and the extended absence of school with summer months ahead and pandemic-era restrictions in place means students will have gone much longer than normal without their usual practice.

“They have to kind of re-learn the organization, re-learn the schedule, re-learn the structure of the building and the day,” Guiling said of a typical year in which students would return to school after a summer break. “And that has its own bumps and difficulties at the beginning of the school year. So it does seem like it will take even a little bit longer to get everybody back in the groove.”

And once they are back in school, several questions will need to be addressed, Guiling said, such as, “How do we kind of hang out together?” and “How do we interact with one another?”

“If they haven’t had a lot of interaction, then they’ll be bursting with excitement to hang out with their peers,” he said. “And then they’re sort of hit with the new reality that they can’t hang out with their peers because there’s a particular distance they need to be apart.”

Connecting

Kati Knaup

Should children be able to return to school in the fall, Kati Knaup, school counselor at Blanchard Elementary School, encouraged families to trust the educational system.

“Every decision is carefully thought through and made with students’ health and safety in mind,” she said. “Their best interest is at the core of everything.”

Students haven’t just missed the structure of school days. They’ve also been deprived of physical connections to one another and to their teachers. And while many stayed in touch with the help of technology such as Zoom, Skype and Google Hangouts, Gadberry said those interactions can’t replace true human-to-human interaction.

“It can provide a temporary form of comfort and connection, but really what we want it to be is temporary,” she said of social media.

Guiling noted the power of human touch, which he said “brings with it a mood booster.”