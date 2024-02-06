Experts advise eclipse watchers next year should have plan B

The weather on the day of total solar eclipse taking place Monday, April 8, shows a 60% chance of the skies over Cape Girardeau being partly cloudy to cloudy.

For this reason, experts speaking during the Missouri Solar Eclipse Expo panel discussion Friday, July 21, advised having an alternate viewing location planned just in case the weather looks to spoil the view.

Brian Alworth, a meteorologist with KFVS12, said he looked back at the last 40 years of climate data in the Cape Girardeau area. He said 30% of the time April 8 was completely overcast, 30% it was partly cloudy, and 30% it was clear skies and sunny.

"For April in this part of the country, the weather is extremely variable," Alworth said. "We're transitioning from winter to spring, so in early April it can be cloudy, rainy and we've even seen snow on some occasions."

Alworth also noted another "wild card" is that the weather is moving into an El Nino pattern, which brings more storms to the region.

"The National Weather Service long-range forecasters just put out a new outlook for March, April and May, and it has a big precipitation bull's-eye right over the mid-Mississippi Valley," Alworth said. "I don't want to be a doom-and-gloom guy, but I'm saying be realistic."

Fred Espanek, a retired astrophysicist from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, also known as "Mr. Eclipse", said this is a good reason people hoping to view the eclipse need to have a "plan B". He advised, several days in advance of April 8, keeping an eye on the forecast for Cape Girardeau and even "a couple hundred miles north or south" within the eclipse's path of totality.

Espanek suggested keeping vehicles stocked with food and drink and, if the forecast does not look good, be ready to drive to a location showing better eclipse viewing weather.

A total solar eclipse is when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, casting the moon's shadow onto the Earth. That shadow can be 50 to 100 miles wide and, in the U.S. in 2024, will travel on a northeastern path from Texas to Maine. The only way to see the total eclipse is to be within that "path of totality."