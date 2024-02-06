All sections
August 30, 2023
Experts advise autonomy for autistic children at Cape Girardeau panel
Christopher Borro
Autism specialists and advocates -- including Shawna Shelton, from left, Alicia Brewer Curran and Crystalena Oberweiser -- spoke at the Morning Star Behavioral Associates building Monday, Aug. 28, in downtown Cape Girardeau about different support systems and background information on raising children with autism to become successful adults.CHRISTOPHER BORRO

The key to parenting autistic children, a group of Missouri health experts said, is to teach them how to learn skills for themselves.

Three specialists visited Morning Star Behavioral Associates in Cape Girardeau on Monday, Aug. 28, to present information on the best practices for raising children with autism.

The specialists are all involved in some capacity with ECHO Autism Communities, a care and support organization. Alicia Brewer Curran is an associate director there; Shawna Shelton works as a nurse; and Crystalena Oberweiser is a project manager.

"I hope at the end of the day that all of our participants, they learned new information and helpful information ... and realize everyone, no matter if they have autism or not, should have a meaningful life," Brewer Curran said.

Brewer Curran, whose young adult son has autism, provided attendees at Monday's meeting with basic information about autism. Shelton informed them of co-occurring conditions that usually impact people alongside autism.

Oberweiser, who was diagnosed with autism as a child, discussed some of the ways parents can help their autistic children become successful adults.

"Think about who you want (them) to be at 18, and start that at age 3," she said. "They will be able to do more if you expect them to do more and help them to do it."

She recommended parents practice a gradual release of responsibility by teaching children both practical and interpersonal skills they'll need once they're adults. These include cooking, dealing with authority and managing relationships.

"We need to learn to make decisions when it doesn't matter so we can make them when it does matter," Oberweiser said.

Brewer Curran said it's important to empower children, especially those with autism, with the skills they need to navigate life. Autism is a disorder that manifests at a young age, so parental monitoring and early developmental screenings can get families connected with services they might need later in the child's life.

Officially, Brewer Curran continued, autism includes both an absence of expected social interactions and the presence of unexpected behaviors that may interfere with daily life. She said it's often hard for people in smaller communities to access the care they need to manage it, hence the need for informational events.

Shelton explained how not all behaviors that are common in children with autism are necessarily signs of autism. Picky eating, difficulties sleeping, aggressive behaviors and ignoring people are some traits common in autistic children, but she said they could all stem from normal discomforts or emotions as well.

Each family needs their own support system, she added. These could include speech therapy, occupational therapy, counseling or other programs. The state of Missouri offers several programs designed to enhance development among children with autism. One such effort is Missouri First Steps, a program designed for children 3 years old or younger. There are also various regional offices where parents can go to acquire information and resources.

"You never want to be afraid of asking questions or bringing (problems) to somebody's concern," Shelton said. "If your child is really struggling, tell somebody about that, because there are things you can do."

Local News
