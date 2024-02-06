Experts advise autonomy for autistic children at Cape Girardeau panel

The key to parenting autistic children, a group of Missouri health experts said, is to teach them how to learn skills for themselves.

Three specialists visited Morning Star Behavioral Associates in Cape Girardeau on Monday, Aug. 28, to present information on the best practices for raising children with autism.

The specialists are all involved in some capacity with ECHO Autism Communities, a care and support organization. Alicia Brewer Curran is an associate director there; Shawna Shelton works as a nurse; and Crystalena Oberweiser is a project manager.

"I hope at the end of the day that all of our participants, they learned new information and helpful information ... and realize everyone, no matter if they have autism or not, should have a meaningful life," Brewer Curran said.

Brewer Curran, whose young adult son has autism, provided attendees at Monday's meeting with basic information about autism. Shelton informed them of co-occurring conditions that usually impact people alongside autism.

Oberweiser, who was diagnosed with autism as a child, discussed some of the ways parents can help their autistic children become successful adults.

"Think about who you want (them) to be at 18, and start that at age 3," she said. "They will be able to do more if you expect them to do more and help them to do it."