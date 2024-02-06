Expansion coming to port in New Madrid County

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- New Madrid County Port Authority Executive Director Timmie L. Hunter calls it "baby steps." However, those steps could lead to a big jump in business in New Madrid County.

Recently the Port Authority Board awarded more than $1.5 million in bids on three projects leading to the construction of a second slack water harbor.

"Basically we plan to double the footprint of the port but we are doing it by baby steps," said Hunter. "It is by slow steps but we are seeing things being done out there."

The project includes the addition of a lane to the road which currently borders the New Madrid County Port, located at the St. Jude Industrial Park. The road work will be done by Fronabarger Concreters Inc of Oak Ridge, Mo.

According to Hunter, the road expansion will provide easier access for the port's current tenants, Riceland, Nutrien and Nutrien Ag Solutions Inc. Also it will allow access to the approximately 83.13 acres just north of the area, where the Port Authority wants to create a second harbor.

Lawfield Farms of New Madrid was awarded the bid for dirt moving. The work is part of the process to bring the north site above the 100-year flood stage.

The bid for water and sewer improvements went to Persons and Sons Inc. of Poplar Bluff, Mo. This will include the construction of a lift station to the land under development.