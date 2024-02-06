Expansion coming to port in New Madrid County

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- New Madrid County Port Authority Executive Director Timmie L. Hunter calls it "baby steps." However, those steps could lead to a big jump in business in New Madrid County.
Recently the Port Authority Board awarded more than $1.5 million in bids on three projects leading to the construction of a second slack water harbor.
"Basically we plan to double the footprint of the port but we are doing it by baby steps," said Hunter. "It is by slow steps but we are seeing things being done out there."
The project includes the addition of a lane to the road which currently borders the New Madrid County Port, located at the St. Jude Industrial Park. The road work will be done by Fronabarger Concreters Inc of Oak Ridge, Mo.
According to Hunter, the road expansion will provide easier access for the port's current tenants, Riceland, Nutrien and Nutrien Ag Solutions Inc. Also it will allow access to the approximately 83.13 acres just north of the area, where the Port Authority wants to create a second harbor.
Lawfield Farms of New Madrid was awarded the bid for dirt moving. The work is part of the process to bring the north site above the 100-year flood stage.
The bid for water and sewer improvements went to Persons and Sons Inc. of Poplar Bluff, Mo. This will include the construction of a lift station to the land under development.
Hunter explained the Missouri Legislature is providing matching grant funding through the Missouri Department of Transportation for the projects. The New Madrid County Port Authority is funding 20 percent of the costs.
Hunter said the expansion is needed.
"We are out of space," Hunter said, noting the businesses have expanded at the existing harbor and other companies have shown interest in locating in the area. The expansion would also provide more space for barges to dock.
The port not only provides access to the Mississippi River but also to the nearby Interstate 55 and to the railroad. According to Hunter, approximately 850,000 tons moves through the local port annually.
"We expect this year (the tonnage) will go up. When the river was high, our harbor was packed full," she said.
She described working on obtaining the grant funding as exciting. Hunter said it has required her to learn about new regulation and guidelines.
Also she praised the Port Authority board and area leaders for support in the expansion.
"We know it will take some time but we are moving more dirt. Soon you will start to see the layout of the harbor," she said. "Then hopefully there are other funds out there for us to keep us growing."
