Exotic animals up for auction this weekend in Jackson

An exotic animal auction will be held beginning at 9 a.m. today and Saturday at 5-H Ranch, 2231 County Road 618 in Jackson.

Since early May, the 5-H Ranch Animal Auction Facebook page has shared more than 100 posts of exotic animals consigned for the auction.

Some of the animals listed on Facebook include a sable bull, red kangaroos, an adult Hungarian Racka sheep, four-horn Jacobs rams, American alligators, emu chicks, ostriches, dromedary camels, water buffalo cows, green monkeys, a Patas monkey and adult servals.