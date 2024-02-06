All sections
May 22, 2020

Exotic animals up for auction this weekend in Jackson

Southeast Missourian

An exotic animal auction will be held beginning at 9 a.m. today and Saturday at 5-H Ranch, 2231 County Road 618 in Jackson.

Since early May, the 5-H Ranch Animal Auction Facebook page has shared more than 100 posts of exotic animals consigned for the auction.

Some of the animals listed on Facebook include a sable bull, red kangaroos, an adult Hungarian Racka sheep, four-horn Jacobs rams, American alligators, emu chicks, ostriches, dromedary camels, water buffalo cows, green monkeys, a Patas monkey and adult servals.

A flyer with more information about animals that will be featured on auction days may be found on the auction’s Facebook page.

The flyer states it will accept the following types of payment: cash, debit and credit cards with a 3% fee, or checks, the latter of which will only be accepted with a bank letter of credit dated within seven days of the auction.

A customer appreciation dinner including socializing, dinner, drinks and live music will be held Friday night, according to the flyer.

For more information, contact John Hale at (573) 275-7268 or john@5-HRanch.com, or visit the auction’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/5-H-Ranch-Animal-Auction-107189630893125.

